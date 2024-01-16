Swinburne S’wak to hold Application Day events in five cities nationwide starting Jan 20

KUCHING (Jan 16): Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus (Swinburne Sarawak) will be holding several Application Day events in five cities nationwide starting Jan 20.

The university in a news release said the events serve as a great opportunity for prospective students all over the country to gain first-hand information on the Australian university’s globally ranked courses.

The series of Application Day will kick off on Jan 20 in Kuching at Swinburne Sarawak’s campus along Jalan Simpang Tiga from 10am to 4pm as well as in Penang which will be held at Hanzo Japanese Restaurant from 1pm to 5pm.

This will be followed by Sibu Application Day on Jan 21 at T4 at Waterfront; Johor Bahru Application Day on Jan 22 at AUG Office; and Kota Kinabalu Application Day at EduQuest Office, Block J, Asia City. These will take place from 1pm to 5pm.

The Application Day events in Penang and Johor Bahru are organised in collaboration with AUG Student Services, whereas in Sibu and Kota Kinabalu, they are held in collaboration with GES Global Educational Services and EduQuest Education Services respectively.

Students and parents are encouraged to head to a Swinburne Application Day closest to them to explore study pathways, courses, scholarships, financial aid options by Yayasan Sarawak, exchange or transfer options, facilities and more.

Through personalised course counselling, visitors will be able to gain insights on the wide range of programs offered by Swinburne Sarawak – ranging from business to computing, design, engineering, quantity surveying, science, arts, media and education.

The information gained would be helpful for students who are yet undecided on which course to pursue or those who would like a deeper understanding of a program they are interested in.

Those who visit the on-campus Application Day in Kuching will also have the opportunity to go on a guided campus tour as well as receive their Letter of Offer on the spot once they apply.

To facilitate the application process, prospective students are advised to bring along a copy of their Malaysian identification card or certified copy of their passport, as well as academic transcripts and certificates (SPM, STPM, UEC, O-Level, A-Level and so on).

Swinburne is an Australian university based in Melbourne, Australia. Programmes offered at the Sarawak campus are undifferentiated from those at the home campus in Melbourne in terms of curriculum and learning outcomes, so students earn the same testamurs and qualifications.

Swinburne is ranked among the top one per cent of universities globally in the QS World University Rankings 2023 and the latest Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU). Swinburne Sarawak has also been recognised as one of the country’s Top 10 Preferred Private Universities by JobStreet.com.

For enquiries on any of the Application Day events, email to [email protected], call 082-415 353 or WhatsApp to 019-819 6353.

Those who would like to enquire on the Application Day in Kota Kinabalu are welcome to direct their enquiries to Ms Yap at 016-810 6230.

For more information on Swinburne Sarawak, visit its website (www.swinburne.edu.my), Facebook page (@swinburnesarawak), Instagram page (@swinburnesarawak), Twitter page (@Swinburne_Swk), TikTok page (@swinburnesarawak) or YouTube channel (Swinburne Sarawak).