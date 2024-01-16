Taman Tunku man receives ‘surprise’ visit from baby monitor lizard

MIRI (Jan 16): A 40-year-old man at Taman Tunku here received a ‘surprise’ visit from a baby monitor lizard yesterday.

According to Miri Civil Defence Force (APM Miri), they received a call from the man at 5.14pm and a team of four personnel was despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team was told by the complainant that he saw an animal moving in the kitchen before it went hiding behind a cabinet,” it said.

APM Miri said it took about 14 minutes for its personnel to capture the baby monitor lizard, which was about the size of a small bottle.

“It was later released into its natural habitat,” it added.

The operation ended at 6.24pm.