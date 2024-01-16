Tengku Hassanal overjoyed to return to ‘enchanting Sarawak’

KUCHING (Jan 16): Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed his ‘overjoy’ of returning to Sarawak on social media.

In an Instagram post today, His Royal Highness said: “I am overjoyed to return to the enchanting lands of Sarawak, and it warms my heart to reunite with the wonderful people.”

As at 8.30pm, the post had garnered over 66,000 ‘likes’ and generated over 1,500 comments.

Today marked the second day of Tengku Hassanal’s royal tour in the state capital, where he visited the Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) office at iCom Square here.

Also present to welcome His Royal Highness were Petros chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Hamid Bugo and other Petros staff.

During his visit, Tengku Hassanal was briefed on Sarawak’s Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) strategy by Petros chief executive officer Dato Janin Girie.

His Royal Highness also visited the Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) headquarters at Menara Sarawak Energy where he was welcomed by Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi and Sarawak Energy chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi.

Tengku Hassanal later visited the Borneo Cultures Museum where he was accompanied by Deputy Utility and Telecommunication Minister (Utility) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and Deputy Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu.

On hand to welcome His Royal Highness were Sarawak Museum Department deputy director Dayang Morzanah Awang Haddy and staff of the museum, including its curator Yasmin Khalid Nicholls who briefed the Tengku Hassanal on the museum’s exhibits during the tour.

Later tonight, His Royal Highness is scheduled to attend a dinner which will also be attended by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Open and other guests of honour.

Tengku Hassanal is currently on an official five-day visit to Kuching until Jan 19 where the Crown Prince and his delegation are here to learn about renewable energy from Sarawak.