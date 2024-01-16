Third edition of Scout Eco-Run returns this July 14

KUCHING (Jan 16): The Scout Eco-Run 3.0 returns this July 14 following the overwhelming success of last year’s edition.

Organised by the Scout Association of Malaysia Sarawak Branch, this year’s Eco-Run is divided into two components – the Matang Warrior Rainforest Challenge which will take place at Matang Camp, and a 3km Trail Run which will be held simultaneously in all 34 scout districts statewide.

Sarawak Scout Council Tan Sri William Mawan, who launched the event at his office here yesterday, urged run enthusiasts to register as early as possible.

“The run will be an event to foster brotherhood among scouts and the public, especially sports enthusiasts, to promote healthy lifestyle among the community,” he told a press conference.

The Pakan assemblyman said registration forms can be obtained from the scout headquarters at Jalan Batu Lintang here during office hours, and also via the ‘Persekutuan Pengakap Malaysia Cawangan Sarawak’ Telegram group soon.

“The public are invited to take part in the run while also enjoying the Matang Scout-Girl Guide Campsite strategically situated at the foot of Mount Serapi and experience the enchanting tropical rainforest along the routes,” he added.

Event organising chairman Lee Kong Shin, meanwhile, said the run features four categories: 3km Kid Dash (12 years and below); 6km Jungle Trail (13 years and above), 12km Jungle Trail (18 years and above), and 30km Jungle Trail (18 years and above).

The top 10 finishers in the 12km and 30km categories will receive prizes, T-shirts and medals, he added.

Completed forms and remitted bank-in slips to the Sarawak Scout Council account may be sent personally to the scout headquarters; faxed to 082-251816; emailed to [email protected]; or sent via WhatsApp to Zynuria (012-8002191) or Luke (016-8685266).