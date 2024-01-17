Abang Johari keeps mum on reports of S’wak’s acquisition of stake in Affin Bank

KUCHING (Jan 17): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has kept mum when asked to confirm reports surrounding the Sarawak government’s purported further acquisition of stake in Affin Bank Berhad from the Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT).

He however pointed out that the reported 20 per cent stake targeted by the Sarawak government was inaccurate.

“I do not dare to comment as the bank (Affin) is a listed company. What I can tell is that the figure (reported in the media) is incorrect.

“But as the saying goes, if there is no wind, the flag will not flap,” he told reporters during a site visit to Brooke Dockyard Industrial Heritage Museum here today.

Abang Johari also disclosed that the state government’s application to establish a digital bank had not gained approval from Bank Negara Malaysia.

However, he alluded to an unexpected development stating something suddenly came to the state government.

“Let’s wait and see what will happen,” he said.

Abang Johari also clarified that the Development Bank of Sarawak (DBoS) would not be involved in any potential acquisition of shares in Affin Bank.

He emphasized that DBoS, functioning as a non-commercial entity, primarily focuses on providing loans to finance state government projects.

On Jan 12, Abang Johari revealed that Sarawak is going to acquire another “strategic entity” to assist businesses and entrepreneurs in the state.

He said he can only reveal the details within a “month or two”, adding that it is one of the three major entities that Sarawak is going to take over this year after Bintulu Port and MASwings.