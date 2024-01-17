Affin Bank to open a branch in Lawas

MIRI (Jan 17): Affin Bank Bhd plans to open a branch in Lawas to cater for the economic opportunities that derived from several upcoming mega projects in the northern-most district of Sarawak bordering Sabah and Brunei.

Its president and group chief executive officer Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah Wan Ali disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) headquarters recently, where he led a delegation from the bank.

“He (Wan Razly) shares that Affin Bank is planning to open a branch in Lawas,” said Recoda in its Facebook post yesterday.

However, no details are given as to when the Lawas branch is expected to be open for business.

In his remark, Recoda chief executive officer Datu Ismawi Ismuni hailed the plan by Affin Bank as ‘a positive move, considering the mega projects to be launched in the Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) areas’.

“These projects include the proposed Northern Coastal Highway (NCH) project, which will provide the much-needed road connectivity for efficient transportation and logistics in a strategically located region adjacent to Sabah, Brunei, and Indonesia; the proposed New Lawas Airport featuring a 1,790m runway, capable of accommodating ATR 72 aircraft; and the proposed Lawas Deep Sea Port Complex, designed to support the petrochemical industry.”

Affin Bank has 115 branches across the country.