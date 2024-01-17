Agong confers awards on 302 recipients; Bernama editor-in-chief, Igan MP receive Bintang Kesatria Mangku Negara

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 17): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conferred federal awards, honours and medals on 302 individuals, including Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, editor-in-chief of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), at Istana Negara.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was also in attendance at the investiture ceremony.

Nur-ul Afida, the first woman ever appointed to hold the position at the news agency since its establishment in 1967, was awarded the Bintang Kesatria Mangku Negara (KMN).

Other KMN recipients include Igan MP Ahmad Johnie Zawawi; Senator Datin Ros Suryati Alang and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s head of Corporate Communications, Nurulhuda Abd Aziz.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Fleet of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) commander, Vice-Admiral Datuk Muhammad Ruzelme Ahmad Fahimy, received the Darjah Johan Mangku Negara (JMN).

Bukit Aman Special Branch’s Counter-Terrorism Division (E8) SAC Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal was awarded the Darjah Johan Setia Mahkota (JSM), and the Darjah Johan Setia Diraja (JSD) was bestowed on a former officer of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Major (Rtd) Mohamad Jailani Said.

Two members of the Selangor State Assembly, Rosnizan Ahmad (Morib) and Wan Dzahanurin Ahmad (Sungai Kandis) were awarded the Pingat Pangkuan Negara (PPN).

Of 302 recipients, nine individuals received the JMN, 19 recipients of the JSM and a recipient of the JSD.

Apart from that, 41 individuals were conferred the KMN, 76 recipients of the Bintang Ahli Mangku Negara (AMN), 155 individuals received the PPN while one recipient, DSP Mohamad Hasnal Jamil, was awarded the Pingat Panglima Gagah Berani (PGB).

Mohamad Hasnal is a senior police officer who was involved in the battle against Sulu terrorists in Kampung Simunul, Semporna, Sabah, during the ‘Op Daulat’ in March 2013. – Bernama