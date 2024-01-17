Aidel: Retendered Jln Matang Baru Phase 2 project expected to complete by May 2025

KUCHING (Jan 17): Phase 2 of road improvement works on Jalan Matang Baru, spanning 4.4km, have reached a physical construction progress of 15.2 per cent.

The RM54.59 million project is deemed to be on track and expected to reach completion by May next year, said Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Aidel Lariwoo.

According to him, the project’s coverage is from Matang Jaya to the junction at Jalan Batu Kawa-Matang.

“Currently, the progress is at 15.2 per cent, versus the initial schedule of 16.1 per cent, indicating that there is a slight delay,” he told reporters during a recent site visit.

He pointed out that the project was retendered after the previous contractor had failed to deliver it on time.

That said, Aidel expressed confidence that the project could be completed before the target date.

Moreover, he said the contractor and Public Works Department (JKR) had taken proactive measures, including erecting signboards, to ensure proper traffic management throughout the construction period and minimise the risks of accidents.

The rescue contractor took over the project, which kicked off in 2019, at the end of 2022.

Among those present at the site was Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.