Anwar: Malaysia sends special postcard to UN, urging to accept Palestine as member state

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 17): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Cabinet members today signed a special postcard, addressed to the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres.

The Prime Minister, in a Facebook post, said that the special postcard was to express the wishes of Malaysians by urging the UN to accept Palestine as a member state, and demanding that violence and cruelty against the Palestinian people by the Zionist regime be stopped immediately.

“This special postcard will be submitted through Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the UN. I hope this sincere voice of Malaysians gets serious attention from Guterres,” he said.

Anwar also said that Malaysians can participate in the campaign to send special postcards to the UN secretary-general, by purchasing the postcards starting tomorrow (Jan 18).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Communications, in a statement today, said that the postcard, saying “We appeal for the UN to accept the State of Palestine as a full member. Ceasefire now!” was signed by Anwar and ministers of the Unity Government, before today’s Cabinet meeting.

The postcards can be purchased from tomorrow at all post offices at a price of RM2 each (including a 90 sen stamp) and the public can also make purchases online through Pos Malaysia Bhd’s official website https://shop.pos.com.my/. – Bernama