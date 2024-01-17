Brooke Dockyard Industrial Heritage Museum to open doors to public by year end (Video)

KUCHING (Jan 17): The Brooke Dockyard Industrial Heritage Museum is currently at 86 per cent completion and is on track to open its doors to the public before the end of the year.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the dockyard, once a thriving shipyard, has undergone a transformation into a historical site with deep ties to Sarawak’s maritime and shipbuilding history.

Abang Johari, who initially proposed the project during his tenure as the Tourism Minister, highlighted the significance and unique history associated with Brooke Dockyard during a site visit today.

“This dockyard, established by the second Rajah Charles Brooke, played a crucial role in shipbuilding and repair in Sarawak. We embarked on this project with a vision to upgrade and showcase its rich history.

“The area is being restored with a budget of RM42 million, and an additional RM5 million has been allocated for further enhancements.

“As of now, we are at 86 per cent completion, and I anticipate that this project should be concluded and open to the public before the end of the year,” he told reporters.

During the visit, Abang Johari also identified key elements for preservation, including an old crane and machinery, which will become part of the museum’s exhibits.

These artifacts, including propellers, will offer visitors a glimpse into Sarawak’s rich maritime and shipbuilding heritage.

“We are not only preserving the shipbuilding industry’s history but also transforming the site into a recreational hub, potentially featuring a restaurant,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Borneo Post (@theborneopost)