Brooke Holding inks contract with Sarawak Shell for F6 VLAP Compression Project

KUCHING (Jan 17): Brooke Holding Sdn Bhd (BHSB) has signed a contract with Sarawak Shell Berhad for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of fixed offshore structure works for the F6 VLAP Compression Project.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg witnessed the signing today at Hikmah Exchange Event Centre (HEEC) here.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Shell for entrusting this project to Brooke Holding. This partnership serves as a testament to the confidence Shell places in our capabilities, as well as the successful collaboration between Shell, Brooke Holding, and the Sarawak government,” Abang Johari said in his speech.

“With the award of this project contract, we are confident that it will not only elevate Brooke Holding’s technological prowess but also revolutionise our project implementation methodologies. I hope this project will then be implemented on time, within budget, and safe.”

The F6 VLAP (Very Low Abandonment Pressure) Compression Project contract was awarded to Brooke Holding Sdn Bhd by Sarawak Shell Berhad on July 5, 2023, with a contract value of more than RM400 million.

The scope of work covers engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) of fixed offshore structure works for F6 VLAP Compression Project comprises of approximate 3,300 MT Topside, 1,900 MT Substructure and Brownfield Tie-in Prefabrication, and Shiploose Items with a 20-month delivery period.

F6 Hub Complex is located approximately 179km offshore northwest of Bintulu in a water depth of 85 metres.

The project intends to lower the reservoir abandonment pressure to increase production and gas recovery of the F6 Field through the application of external energy – VLAP compression.

Brooke Holding Sdn Bhd will utilise its fabrication yard at Demak Laut Industrial area for the fabrication of the F6 VLAP Project.

Among those present at the signing were Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Petros chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Hamid Bugo, State Financial Secretary and director of Brooke Holding Sdn Bhd Dato Sri Wan Lizozman Wan Omar, Shell Malaysia senior vice president upstream Malaysia and country chair Siti Hurrairah Sulaiman, Sarawak Shell Bhd general manager projects and engineering Malaysia Norizah Othman, and Brooke Holding Sdn Bhd general manager Lubau Genam.

Following the ceremony, Abang Johari also visited the nearby Brooke Dockyard Industrial Heritage Museum with other distinguished guests.