Ceiling problem at Sibu Hospital to be addressed, assures MoH

SIBU (Jan 17): The Ministry of Health (MoH) has given assurance that it would do its best to obtain the funds needed to stop ceiling condensation over three wards at Sibu Hospital.

In stating this, Deputy Health Minister Dato Lukanisman Awang Sauni said Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu had applied for RM2 million in funding meant to resolve the matter.

“We will take note and try to get the source of funds later,” said Lukanisman during a press conference at the hospital yesterday.

According to Dr Nanthakumar, the ceilings at Ward 11, 17 and 26 on the second floor of the hospital had condensation problems after the wards on the upper floor had undergone upgrading works.

“For example, Ward 11, which is located below the chest ward; previously, the chest ward was not equipped with air-conditioning units.

“After Covid-19 (pandemic), we upgraded the ward to Infectious Disease Unit (IDU).

“The temperature at IDU must be maintained between 17 and 18 degrees Celsius, but this has caused condensation over the wards below it, which we cannot avoid,” he said.

Dr Nanthakumar said they had proposed short-term and long-term solutions for the situation.

“The short-term solution is to renovate the affected wards, and the long-term solution is to replace chilled water pipes, which are already 30 years old, which could resolve this problem once and for all.

“That, however, will cost about RM2 million.”

Later, Lukanisman announced Sibu Hospital would be among 18 hospitals in the country to be installed with air-conditioning under the 12th Malaysia Plan, of which the works should kick off this year.

Still on Sibu Hospital, he said it would receive a new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine donated by Sarawak Heart Foundation.

He said the government had approved RM3 million to upgrade the Radiology Department of Sibu Hospital to provide space for the installation of the machine.

“The amount also includes maintenance, wiring and installation of ICT software for the machine,” he said.

Earlier, Lukanisman visited a haemodialysis centre at Selangau Health Clinic, run by Sibu Hospital.

According to him, the centre, costing RM1 million, provides convenience for kidney patients from the district so as that they would not have to travel far to Sibu to get haemodialysis treatment.

Also present were Deputy Minister II for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang, Sibu Health officer Dr Teh Jo Hun and Sibu Hospital deputy director Dr Rachel Teng.