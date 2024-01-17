Cops nab driver, seize contraband and lorry worth over RM2.3 million in Serian

KUCHING (Jan 17): The Sarawak Marine Police Region 5 have arrested a lorry driver and seized contraband cigarettes, alcoholic drinks and a lorry estimated to be worth over RM2.3 million at Jalan Serian by-pass during an operation yesterday.

Its commander ACP Abdul Rahman Mat Hasan, in a statement today, said the arrest and seizure were made after the marine police intercepted the lorry at around 2.45am.

“During inspection, a total of 952 boxes of alcoholic beverages and 26 boxes of cigarettes were found on the lorry.

“The lorry driver, a 29-year-old man, failed to provide any relevant documents for the goods,” he added.

Abdul Rahman said the seized items were handed over to the Serian District Police Headquarters for further action.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.