Flash floods hit certain areas in Sebuyau

KUCHING (Jan 17): Certain areas in Sebuyau have been affected by the flash floods due to torrential rain and high tide today.

As of the time of writing, the villages inundated by between 20cm and 30cm of floodwaters were Kampung Kakus, Kampung Lubuk Meranti, Kampung Sungai Ijuk and Kampung Seruyuk.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) said they are monitoring the situation and would order villagers to evacuate from their homes if the situation worsens.

“We have visited several flood prone villages and so far, all of the roads are still accessible by vehicles,” it added,” it said.

APM said monitoring works were also carried out at Kampung Stika, Kampung Skitong, Kampung Pantu Plaie, Kampung Sangki Melayu, Kampung Sungai Ladong and Kampung Bajong Hulu.

APM reiterated that they are well prepared to face flash floods during this monsoon season, and advised the villagers to contact APM Sebuyau at 014-6669083 or 999 if their homes are inundated by flash floods.