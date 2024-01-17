Four injured in crash between pickup truck and lorry at Bakun junction

BINTULU (Jan 17): Four people including a boy were injured after the pickup truck that they were travelling in crashed into a lorry carrying oil palm fresh fruit bunches at Bakun junction, Jalan Bintulu-Miri this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement, said 11 firefighters from the Bintulu fire station were despatched to the scene after being informed of the accident at 6.12am.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the accident involved a pickup truck and a lorry carrying oil palm fruit.

“Two men, an elderly woman and a boy in the pickup truck were rescued from the vehicle by members of the public before the arrival of the firefighters,” it added.

Bomba said the victims were given initial treatment by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Bintulu Hospital for further treatment.

After carrying out flushing at the scene and helping to move the pickup truck to the roadside to avoid causing traffic congestion, the firefighters ended the operation at around 7.30am.