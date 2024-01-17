Indonesian caught trying to smuggle controlled items out from Lubok Antu

KUCHING (Jan 17): Police arrested an Indonesian man after he was found trying to smuggle controlled goods to his own country from Lubok Antu yesterday.

Lubok Antu police chief DSP Victor Ripon said the 39-year-old was driving a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) when he was stopped and checked by police at Jalan Entugam-Batu Kaya around 4.56pm.

“Inspection was carried out on the vehicle, which revealed 48 packs (1kg each) of white sugar, 59 packs (1kg each) of coarse sugar, milk, rice, and various frozen food items,” Victor said in a statement today.

He said Criminal Investigation Department personnel arrested the man and seized the items worth RM1,920.

The case has been referred to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living for further investigation under Section 20 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.