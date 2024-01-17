King and Queen present special royal segment on TV3’s Buletin Utama

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 17): For the first time in Malaysian history, the King and Queen became television anchors and presented the country’s prime news programme on TV3’s Buletin Utama segment tonight.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah personally presented the special segment called Buletin Diraja at 8pm.

The 15-minute special segment was in conjunction with the royal couple’s visit to Media Prima Bhd Group’s headquarters, Sri Pentas in Bandar Utama.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah took turns presenting the popular news programme.

Al-Sultan Abdullah started the segment by presenting a human interest report on Malaysia’s unique multiracial and multicultural unity since Merdeka. Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah also presented the report by highlighting the interaction between different races.

The programme then continued with Al-Sultan Abdullah presenting the famous freshwater fish, Ikan Patin Buah Sungai Tembeling from Taman Negara in Jerantut, Pahang.

The King and Queen ended the segment by highlighting their earlier visit to Sri Pentas in a light-hearted manner, saying that they “knew” the “guest-of-honour” in the visit.

Visuals of the report included the royal couple’s visit to the different radio and television stations and ended with a farewell departure from Sri Pentas with employees.

After the special segment, regular news presenters Mior Abdul Malek Raiyani and Fatin Hamimah Yusoh took over the Buletin Utama programme.

The Buletin Diraja was a pre-recorded session during their earlier visit today.

The royal visit to Sri Pentas was a memorable event as the media company will be celebrating its 40th anniversary celebrations this year.

Earlier, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah arrived at Sri Pentas 10.30am and were welcomed by the Media Prima management and employees.

Media Prima Group chairman Datuk Seri Syed Hussian Syed Aljunid was on hand to receive the royal couple. He was accompanied by the group’s managing director Rafiq Razali and other senior management.

During their two-hour visit, both royal guests were briefed on Media Prima’s operations included a tour of the company’s radio and news studios. – Malay Mail