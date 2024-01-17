Landslide threatens houses in Kapit’s Taman Yong

KAPIT (Jan 17): A landslide here early this morning following continuous heavy rainfall has endangered houses at Taman Yong, Selirik.

Terrified residents called the Fire and Rescue Department at 5.55am after finding mud and other debris from a steep slope nearby had slipped down to the back lane of their houses.

Firefighters at the scene found three single-storey terraced houses faced the most issues with the landslide stopping just outside their kitchens.

Bomba personnel cordoned off the area and advised residents to remain alert to further soil movements.

Kapit Fire officer Timothy Barat advised residents whose houses were built on hillslopes or low-lying areas to watch out for possible natural disasters.

Bomba Kapit also received a report from a road user on a fallen tree at Jalan Airport.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 7am and removed the tree trunk and branches to enable the free flow of traffic.

Kapit has received continuous rain almost daily since the end of last year.

With its hilly terrain, the division has experienced soil erosion, landslides, roads collapsing, and flash floods.