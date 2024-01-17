Load-shedding in Sabah as power supply insufficient

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 17): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) grid is experiencing insufficient electricity supply following the inability of two main independent power producers (IPP) to operate fully.

Sabah and Labuan Federal Territory Grid System Operator General Manager, Adrian Mosigil said that the one of the IPP companies, Kimanis Power Sdn Bhd, has to stop supplying 95MW of electric energy to the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) to carry out its inspection process.

He added that the supply will be stopped for 14 days from 6 January to 20 January, 2024.

The other IPP company, Ranhill Powertron Sdn Bhd, has to stop supplying temporarily to the SESB grid due to high vibration issue at the power generation gear.

The emergency closure had to be conducted from 14 January 2024 involving 60MW of electricity energy.

“Ranhill informed that the repair works take between five days and six days before being able to supply the energy to SESB,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Adrian said that for January 2024, SESB has the capacity to supply 1,177.3 MW of electricity to Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

According to him, the peak hours demand for electricity reached up to 1,090.73 MW daily.

“In connection with that, the inability of Kimanis Power and Ranhill to supply energy during this period caused SESB to lose a capacity of 155MW of electricity thus causing the grid system’s generation reserve to decline to a critical level.

“SESB hopes that all available IPPs are able to supply quality electricity energy consistently. This is because 80 percent of energy supplied to SESB to consumers is purchased from these free energy producer companies.

While SESB only has around 20 percent of power generation capacity.

“The IPPs’ inability to supply power to SESB will impact on the reserve margin which is now at 12 percent, leading to the electricity supply rationing,” said Adrian.

For the record, the Grid System Operator (GSO) is a department in SESB that is responsible for operating the grid system in a safe, secure, stable and economic manner.