Miri businessman loses RM67,000 after falling victim to tender scam

MIRI (Jan 17): A businessman here lost RM67,000 after falling victim to a non-existent project tender to supply furniture to a school.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the victim, in his 60s, lodged a police report on the incident yesterday.

“The victim received a phone call from an unknown individual offering him a project to supply furniture such as chairs, mattresses, table and bed to a school.

“The victim was also introduced to a supplier by the same suspect,” he said.

Alexson said that the victim only realised that he had been cheated when he conducted a check and found out that the project did not exist.

“(As a result of that,) the victim suffered RM67,000 loss,” he said.

He added that the police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code.