Nadma: Number of flood victims in Johor, Pahang, Sabah unchanged at 280 tonight

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 17): The number of flood victims at six temporary relief centres (PPS) in Johor, Pahang and Sabah has remained unchanged at 280 as of 8 pm today.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Control Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), 80 victims from 22 families in Johor are sheltering at three PPS, with 65 victims from 19 families at two PPS in Segamat and 15 victims from three families at one PPS in Batu Pahat.

In Pahang, there are 101 victims from 34 families at one PPS in Rompin while there are 99 victims from 42 families at two PPS in Beluran, Sabah.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation and Drainage Department Telemetry Station shows that the number of rivers at danger levels has remained unchanged at six rivers in five states.

They are Sungai Muar, Segamat and Sungai Johor, Kota Tinggi in Johor, Sungai Kedah, Kota Setar in Kedah, Sungai Arau in Perlis, Sungai Klang, Klang in Selangor and Sungai Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu in Terengganu.

Nadma also said 17 roads were closed due to floods, damaged bridges and landslides, including Jalan Durian Mentangau in Dungun, Terengganu; Jalan Sungai Tiang in Baling, Kedah; and Jalan Petri Jaya in Kota Tinggi, Johor.

The statement said the number of fire victims in Sarawak remains unchanged at 38 people from 12 families as of 8 pm, and all of them are sheltering at one PPS in Kuching. – Bernama