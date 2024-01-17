Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal visits Sarawak Biodiversity Centre, Semenggoh Wildlife Centre

KUCHING (Jan 17): His Royal Highness the Regent of Pahang Crown Prince Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Ibni Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah visited two places of interest today.

He visited the Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC) and the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, both located along Jalan Puncak Borneo here as part of his official visit to Kuching starting yesterday, according to the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) in a statement.

At the SBC, he was accompanied by Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and the Deputy Minister of Transport (Air and Road) Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

They were welcomed by the Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration, and Environment Sarawak Datuk Len Talif Salleh and the staff of the wildlife centre.

Tengku Hassanal was then given a briefing and exposure to SBC’s operations including algae cultivation, research facilities, SBC’s product offerings, and a tour of the exhibitions provided in the SBC foyer before taking part in a group photograph session with the SBC staff.

Earlier on at the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, he had the opportunity to witness wildlife and the main attraction of the centre – the orangutan.

He was greeted by three orangutans – Seduku, Sem, and Edwin – described as ‘remarkable’ by the attending officers due to the rare sightings of the apes during the current fruit season.

He, too, received a briefing from the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) Chief Executive Officer Abang Arabi Abang Aimran, and Sarawak Forestry Director Datu Hamden Mohammad on the operations of the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre as well as the list of designated forest reserves in Sarawak.

In the afternoon, the Prince visited Fort Margherita to attend a tea session with Premier Sarawak, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Datuk Abang Openg.