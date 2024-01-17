PM, Cabinet on two-day retreat

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 17): The Prime Minister’s Office today said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim together with his 31 ministers and 15 special guests are on a two-day special retreat in Cyberjaya.

It said the retreat will allow the prime minister to deliver the mandate for his ministers to serve the public to the best of their abilities and in line with his vision for the federal government.

“In addition, the programme also aims to seek alignment and create a sense of joint ownership and unity among Cabinet members towards an integrated and comprehensive government action plan based on the concept of ‘whole of government’ and ‘whole of nation’,”

“This settlement program also aims to strengthen synergy and cooperation between the Cabinet members and the leadership of the public service as well as empower commitment in implementing the action plans (with ‘Focused Execution’) to realise the aspirations of the Madani Economy,” it said in a statement.

The programme will also be a platform for several discourse sessions and forums involving experts from the public sector, private sector, industry and international organisations.

“The matters discussed cover important aspects including economic challenges and directions, welfare and social security, infrastructure development and sustainability, governance, innovation and communication towards national prosperity,” it added.

The two-day programme, which started today, is taking place at Cyberview Resort & Spa, Cyberjaya. – Malay Mail