Premier: Over 83,000 Sarawak children selected for Education Ministry’s School Milk Programme

KUCHING (Jan 17): A total 83,852 children throughout Sarawak have been selected as recipients of the Ministry of Education’s (MOE)’s School Milk Programme in the 2023/2024 school session, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He explained these children comprised primary school pupils coming from families with a monthly household income of RM1,169 or less, or RM310 per capita.

Abang Johari said Sarawak appreciates the efforts of this collaborative effort between Sabah International Dairies Sdn Bhd (SID) and government agencies in this programme which contribute to the development of the human capital potential of students in the state.

“Challenges are everywhere. I believe and am convinced that it is not easy to implement the culture of drinking milk among students.

“The teachers need to sit and discuss to think of the best way to persuade and inculcate the practice of drinking milk among school students,” he said in his speech at the launch of the Borneo-level World School Day today.

Abang Johari’s speech was read by by Sarawak Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

Adding on, Abang Johari said the practice of drinking milk has nutritional and health benefits, especially on the young children to build up resistance against disease.

“I believe there is an awareness among parents that exclusive milk consumption is very important for their children’s health.

“Therefore, the support from all parties, especially parents and other family members including teachers, the SID, the Malaysian Ministry of Education and the State Education Department is important to ensure that school children would continue to receive the free milk assistance.

Sarawak Education director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad said the School Milk Programme is implemented simultaneously with the Supplementary Food Plan (RMT), particularly for students from poor families whose family income is at a low socio-economic status level.

“This programme also aims to improve the health and nutrition of primary school students so that they get a balanced diet while at school. This programme also aims to improve the health and nutrition of primary school pupils to ensure physical growth, mental health and generally to improve the health of school students.

“In addition, the School Milk Programme also aims to encourage students to drink milk at an early stage,” he added.

He also said the World School Milk Day celebration is aimed to raise awareness on the importance of child nutrition.

As such, various activities were carried out in schools in conjunction with the celebration, including a TikTok challenge on drinking milk and awards for schools with the best school milk programme management.

Meanwhile, SID advisor Datuk DeLeon Quadra @ Kamal Quadra said SID was established in 1979 under the previous name Sehat Sdn. Bhd.

He explained that SID was awarded a contract under MOE to supply and deliver milk to schools in the states of Sabah, Sarawak, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Selangor and Labuan from 2011 to 2017.

“In 2020, The School Milk Programme was implemented again. Its beneficiaries are all primary school pupils from extremely poor families. Every pupil is given a box of 200ml UHT unflavoured full cream milk every day. Giving unflavoured full cream milk is in line with the government’s policy to reduce excessive sugar intake that affects health,” he said.