Selangau dialysis centre expected to open by mid-2024

SELANGAU (Jan 17): The haemodialysis centre at the Selangau Health Clinic is expected to be operational by mid-2024, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He said the centre for dialysis, operated by Sibu Hospital, has been physically completed but is still awaiting the installation of the machines.

“The procurement for these six dialysis machines has been made,” he said during a visit to the Selangau Health Clinic yesterday together with Selangau MP Edwin Banta and Sibu Divisional Health officer Dr Teh Jo Hun.

He said the centre has the capacity to accommodate 13 dialysis machines.

“In addition, we hope that JBALB (Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department) will be able to provide clean and high-quality water supply as the dialysis centre needs clean water to function,” he stressed.

He said this was part of the government’s efforts to help rural communities so they need not travel to town for treatment.

Dialysis patients from Selangau District currently travel to Sibu or Mukah for treatment.

Lukanisman said the Sarawak Health Department has also proposed to set up an emergency unit at the Selangau Health Clinic because of its proximity to the Pan Borneo Highway.

“I was also informed that the X-ray service is also needed here and at the Ministry of Health (MoH) level we will discuss the acquisition of the assets,” he said.

During the visit, Lukanisman was also briefed on the services and treatment provided at the Selangau Health Clinic as well as several issues.