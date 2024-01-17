SFC complies with state, international laws in dealing with crocodile issues

KUCHING (Jan 17): Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) will continue its efforts in managing crocodiles in accordance with the state and international laws when dealing with issues related to conservation and conflict between humans and crocodiles.

In a statement today, SFC said these efforts include monitoring crocodile populations, studying their behaviour, and implementing strategies to ensure the long-term sustainability of the wild crocodile populations in the state.

“However, at the same time, SFC prioritises the safety of local communities by addressing human-crocodile conflicts, particularly in areas where human activities intersect with crocodile habitats, through a combination activities such as awareness campaigns, education initiatives, and the implementation of safety measures, including the removal of dangerous crocodiles,” it said.

The statement was issued after Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on Sunday said that SFC had to comply with international law and therefore had to monitor and prevent illegal culling activities.

Abang Johari had said that crocodiles are protected under the United Nations (UN) law, and since Sarawak is a signatory to international law, the state has to comply with the regulation, making it illegal to hunt or cull crocodiles.

He also referred to the fact that Sarawak was moved from Schedule One to Schedule Two of the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in 2016.

Following this, the Crocodile Management Plan was introduced in 2016, which allows the issuance of permits for hunting and culling crocodiles and ventures into the crocodile skin and meat industry.

Initially, when crocodiles were included in the Appendix I, harvesting of the species was strictly prohibited.

After being down-listed to Appendix II, crocodiles in Sarawak rivers can be harvested and traded with a quota imposed.

On a related matter, SFC said it is also responsible for enforcing laws and regulations involving wildlife, including crocodiles, encompassing laws related to hunting, selling, farming, and other activities involving crocodiles.

“SFC collaborates with various stakeholders, including local communities, environmental organisations and other government agencies. This collaboration is critical to ensure that the strategic plan for crocodile management is not only effective but also beneficial to the communities,” it said.