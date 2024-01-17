Stop buying used cables, copper wire to stop vandalism of telco towers, S’wak minister tells scrap dealers

KUCHING (Jan 17): Second-hand and scrap dealers play a crucial role in curbing vandalism of telecommunication towers by refusing to purchase used cables and copper wire from specific sources, said Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi.

Expressing concern over the frequent vandalism of telecommunication towers, he is thus calling for a better understanding of the Second-hand Dealers Act among dealers while appealing for their cooperation in eliminating vandalism related to the theft of copper wire from cables.

“These dealers should know that they have a crucial role to play when it comes to this matter. If there is no demand for stolen items, then there would be no supply, hence they can help stop this type of vandalism,” he said in a press conference at a local hotel today.

Apart from that, Julaihi is also advocating for stringent action from relevant authorities to address the issue while all local community leaders and elected representatives need to work alongside the relevant agencies to curb the problem.

Additionally, he said his ministry is actively engaging in an anti-vandalism campaign in schools, aiming to educate children and the younger generation about the adverse effects of vandalism on the community.

In this respect, he assured that his ministry, its agencies and all stakeholders are taking proactive measures to prevent and put an end to such destructive activities.

“These irresponsible theft and cable stealing in telecommunication towers not only disrupt communication among end-users but also impact facilities in the affected area.

“Such acts of vandalism could lead to communication halts and delays in connecting to telecommunication services in the area too,” he added.

Before the press conference, Julaihi launched the Implementation and Briefing Ceremony for new Digital Economy centres (PEDi) at the same venue.

Also present during the event were Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication (Telecommunication) Datuk Liwan Lagang, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol and other officials.