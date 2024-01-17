Suksar: Southern Zone taekwondo team crowned as overall champion

SIBU (Jan 17): Southern Zone taekwondo team ended their campaign on a flourish when they captured 11 gold, nine silver and five bronze medals to be crowned as the overall champion in Sukan Sarawak (Suksar) III at the Sibu Indoor Stadium today.

On the first day of the competition, they made a clean sweep of five gold medals in the poomsae (pattern) events and they claimed another six golds in the kyorugi (sparring) events on the final day today.

A delighted team manager Eimran Ghaffary Mohamad Daud told The Borneo Post that he was very happy with the results and the team performance.

“We have a very good teamwork because the exponents, despite from different clubs in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian, are very supportive of each other during the competition.

“However, there is much room for improvement and we need to improve on the techniques, stamina and mental strength,” he said.

“We faced very stiff competition in the hunt for medals and our toughest opponents were Northern Zone and Central Zone,” added Eimran.

He voiced satisfaction over the facilities provided for the taekwondo competition but was quick to express his unhappiness over the reception his team received from the organisers.

“We were told that our rooms had been arranged for us at the Suksar Sports Village at Desa Sanyan but when we reached there, we were told that the rooms are on a first-come-first-serve basis. That is not good management,” said Eimran.

The Southern Zone team was coached by Tan Cheng Qiang and Virtlum Umpang.

Meanwhile, the Southern Zone wushu team became the second team to be crowned overall champions for Suksar III after they collected 17 golds, eight silvers and three bronzes.

They bagged 15 golds in the taolu events and two in the sanda events.

Finishing in second overall spot were Central Zone with nine golds, two silvers and 16 bronzes while Northern Zone and Western Zone were third and fourth with three golds, 17 silvers and 10 bronzes, and two golds, four silvers and 12 bronzes.