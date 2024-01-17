Tengku Hassanal attends dinner in conjunction with visit to Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 17): The Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, last night attended a dinner here in conjunction with his five-day visit to Sarawak.

Also present were Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his three deputies, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Earlier in the day, Tengku Hassanal spent almost two hours visiting the Borneo Cultures Museum.

Today, Tengku Hassanal will visit the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, Fort Margherita and the Tea House at Dataran Ibu Pertiwi and walk through the Darul Hana Bridge. – Bernama