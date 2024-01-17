Tiang pledges temporary, long-term solutions to address flooding at Jln Ulu Sg Merah

SIBU (Jan 17): Temporary and long-term solutions will be used to address frequent flooding at Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah here, promised Datuk Michael Tiang.

The Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government said he had instructed the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) to raise the road level, while the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) will clear drains in the area.

“Sibu DID has started work to clear the drain in front of SMK Ulu Sungai Merah since yesterday (Tuesday).

“SMC is expected to go into the area today or tomorrow to raise the level of the affected road stretch by laying gravel. I hope with these two solutions, at least cars can go in and out more smoothly.

“But ultimately, the long-term solution is the road expansion project, which I was informed by Sibu Land and Survey Department will take off in March this year,” he told reporters after presenting prizes to ‘Recycling Competition’ winners for Sarikei and Sibu Zone schools here today.

According to Tiang, heavy rain since last week caused Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah, especially the stretch in front of SMK Ulu Sungai Merah, to flood.

The problem was made worse by a sinking culvert along the flooded stretch with the highest flood water level recorded between three and four metres deep, he said.

“The road is the only access for between 8,000 and 10,000 residents from 3,000 households. There is no other alternative road.

“So, when the stretch is flooded, only one side of the road can be used and this causes three to four hours of traffic jams,” he said.

Tiang also urged Ulu Sungai Merah residents to be patient.

“Not only the flooding issue at this moment that we want to solve but we want to solve it for the long term.

“While the long-term solution is taking place, there is a process and this will cause inconvenience to anyone using the road as traffic congestion during road construction will be unavoidable.

“Two years down the line and this issue will be solved once and for all,” he pledged.