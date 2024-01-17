Wednesday, January 17
Two people found unconscious inside carbon dioxide-filled room in Likas Jaya

Fire and rescue personnel prying open the locked door where two people were trapped inside a room filled with carbon dioxide.

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 17): Two people were unconscious after being trapped inside a carbon dioxide-filled room at an apartment in Likas Jaya here on Wednesday.

Kota Kinabalu fire and rescue station chief Ordine Gilu said a team was dispatched to the location upon receiving a distress call at 10.22am.

Fire and rescue personnel pried open the locked door with special tools and found a man and a woman unconscious inside the room.

They were handed to the police for further action, said Ordine, adding that the operation ended at 11.57am.

