Abd Karim: Sarawak to field 1,000 athletes for 21st Sukma, compete in all events 

SIBU (Jan 18): Sarawak will be fielding approximately 1,000 athletes to compete in all 37 sports featured in the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma), which the state will host from Aug 17 to 24.

Sarawak Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said in addition to the athletes who had been placed in the shadow squad, Sarawak would also field promising athletes from the third edition of the Sarawak Sports Games (Suksar) which drew its curtain today.

“We will announce the sports events that will be our medal targets as we get closer to Sukma. Some of our athletes are still abroad and some are in the shadow squad, but have not been shortlisted,” he said.

He made the remarks after representing Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in officiating the closing ceremony of Suksar at the Sibu Indoor Stadium today.

Abdul Karim said that the divisions of Kuching, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Serian, Betong, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu and Miri would serve as venues for the events contested during Sukma.

This, he said, would provide all Sarawakians the opportunity to witness the Games and support the athletes competing.

With the strong support of Sarawakians and the right mindset of the athletes, Abdul Karim said he was confident the state would be able to win the next Sukma.

The last time Sarawak emerged as the overall champions of Sukma was in 1994. – Bernama