Anwar: Govt funds for projects under Budget 2024 disbursed early

Anwar (centre) speaks to reporters accompanied by Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (second left) and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (second right). – Bernama photo

CYBERJAYA (Jan 18): The Treasury has started disbursing funds for projects under the Budget 2024 to various agencies this month, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The fast disbursement is meant to accelerate the projects without having to wait longer for continuous project implementation,” said Anwar, who is also Finance Minister at a news conference in conjunction with the Unity Government Cabinet Members’ Retreat here today.

Anwar and 31 ministers attended the two-day retreat held at Cyberview Resort & Spa from yesterday.

Commenting on the country’s economic outlook for 2024, Anwar said the utmost priority was political stability, followed by the clarity of policies. – Bernama

