APM: Several villages in Daro hit by floods, situation improving in Limbang

DARO (Jan 18): Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel are closely monitoring the situation in several flood-prone areas here.

The areas being monitored include SK Kampung Pangtray, Kampung Pangtray Zon D, Kampung Pangtray Zon B, and Kampung Tengah Daro.

Daro APM officer Ra’idah Jomi said these areas are currently inundated by between 23cm and 29cm of floodwater.

“The situation is still under control and there have been no untoward incidents. Residents in the area are advised to be aware of their surroundings especially during heavy rain,” she said.

In the event of an emergency, Daro APM can be contacted on 084-823911 which operates 24 hours, or the emergency contact number 999.

Meanwhile in Limbang, APM officer in charge Mirwan Shah Masri reported that the water level at several flood-hit locations had begun to recede Wednesday night.

“Our teams were on patrol at Kampung Pangkalan Jawa and Kampung Pangkalan Madang at 9pm and based on their observation, the water level has started to recede,” he said in a statement.

He added that continuous heavy rain from Sunday afternoon until Tuesday had inundated several areas in Limbang, but the overall situation remained under control.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, and have advised local residents to stay vigilant and evacuate if necessary,” he said.