Baram folks advised to wait for outcome of engagement sessions on cascading dam

MIRI (Jan 18): The state government through the relevant agencies will conduct engagement sessions with the Baram community before deciding on the proposed cascading dam in the constituency, said Telang Usan assemblyman Datuk Dennis Ngau.

He said that he has read and heard of a group of people protesting against the proposal and urged them to stop doing so pending the engagement sessions.

“I would like to advise our people in Tutoh, and Baram in general, with regards to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s proposal to build cascading dams in Tutoh.

“It would be wise if we wait for the government to conduct engagement sessions with the people that will help us understand and know more about this proposal before we decide whether or not we want cascading dams to be built in our area,” he said in a statement today.

Nevertheless, he said, he is confident that the proposal by the Premier and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government is for the betterment of the community.

“I believe that the Premier would not propose such an idea if it is harmful to the environment and our people,” he added.

Abang Johari has previously suggested for cascading dams to be built in Sarawak to generate electricity for rural areas in Sarawak, while at the same controlling crocodile populations.