Central Zone judokas sweep five of six Suksar gold medals

SIBU (Jan 18): Central zone judokas gave a stellar performance today by sweeping five out of six gold medals at stake for the Sarawak Games III (Suksar) held at Azam Hashim Community Centre.

The Central Zone women contributed three gold medals while the men delivered two gold medals.

Kiw Shi Liang took the first gold for the 73kg, followed by Ethan Lee Ming Hao from the Southern Zone and Shaan Decolan Roystan Dunstan from the Northern Zone.

Xu Hai Din then brought further pride to the Central Zone when he secured the gold in the +73kg, followed by Aaron Tan from Southern Zone and Edmund Goh from Northern Zone.

Northern Zone’s Edo Kiw won the 55kg category, followed by Adam Pei Yong Jin (Southern Zone) and Max Voon Hao Ze (Central Zone).

The three women judokas who won gold for Central Zone were Joelle Leong Se Mun (44kg), Ashley Tan Yi Yuan (57kg), and Leng Ko Jia (+57kg).

The other medallists were: 44kg – Candice Goh (Northern Zone) silver and Josette Cornelia Chuo (Southern Zone) bronze, 57kg – Gladys Hii Zhi Xuen (Northern Zone) silver and Chloe Hiu (Southern Zone) bronze, +57 kg – Leng Ko Bing (Southern Zone) silver and Chloe Goh (Northern Zone) bronze.

With today’s final medal haul, Central Zone topped the medal standings for judo with six gold medals, followed by Southern Zone (four gold medals) and Northern Zone (two gold medals).

Sarawak Judo Association (PJS) president Dato Sri Lau Kueng Chai commended all judokas for their spirited performances.

He was also happy with the outstanding performance of Central Zone players.

He said the result would go a long way to encourage and inspire athletes from Central Zone to take up the sport.

“Hopefully, the athletes taking part in the sport will gain more exposure and experience through Suksar, improve on their skills, and then be prepared for the coming Malaysia Games (Sukma) meet in August,” he added.