CM: Sabah’s economy will grow stronger in Year of Dragon

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 18): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor is confident that Sabah’s economy will gain momentum and grow stronger in the Year of the Dragon.

“We (the State Government) hope that the Year of the Dragon will bring abundance and better things for Sabah and Sabahans, including the Chinese community,” he said when receiving a courtesy call from The United Sabah Chinese Communities Association of Kota Kinabalu (USCCAKK) on Thursday.

Hajiji said the State Government will continue to support events organized by the association, especially the upcoming Chinese New Year Dragons, Unicorns and Lions Dance Festival and Cultural Village Exhibition 2024.

The Chief Minister agreed to attend the festival as the guest of honour to celebrate the Lunar New Year with the Chinese community.

He also conveyed his early Chinese New Year wishes to the Chinese community.

Hajiji commended USCCAKK and its president Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen for promoting Chinese culture and social development.

Meanwhile, Susan commended Hajiji for his continuous support to the Chinese and presented the latter with a golden dragon statue as souvenir, with hopes that the Chief Minister will lead Sabah to greater heights.

“The State Government led by Datuk Seri Hajiji has sponsored 400 lion heads to the Chinese community in Sabah.

“This is a testament of the State Government’s support towards Chinese cultural activities.”

On behalf of USCCAKK, Susan thanked Hajiji and the State Government for its care for the people.

“We are grateful for Hajiji and the government he leads for their great support to the Chinese community, especially towards the programmes organized by USCCAKK.

“The State Government has given us various assistance and conveniences that enable our events, especially the Chinese New Year festival to be held smoothly.”

The Chinese New Year Dragons, Unicorns and Lions Dance Festival and Cultural Village Exhibition 2024 will be held at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on January 27, Saturday, from 9am to 10pm.

The programme kicks off with the opening ceremony of Cultural Village Exhibition by the Deputy Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Chan Foong Hin at 9am, followed by a prize giving ceremony for the Chinese New Year children’s colouring contest to be officiated by the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Huang Shifang.

The inaugural dance competition will begin at 7pm. The public is welcome to visit the festival. Admission to the events is free.

This year, a total of 155 dragons, unicorns and lions dance troupes all over Sabah will convene at SICC.

The Dragons, Unicorns and Lions Dance Festival will be officiated by Hajiji in a drum-beating ceremony at 2pm. State ministers, assistant minister, members of parliament, state assemblymen, Chinese community leaders have also been invited to the opening ceremony.

Also present at the courtesy call was USCCAKK deputy president cum organizing chairman Datuk Chua Soon Ping.