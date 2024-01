SIBU (Jan 18): A cow barn at Kampung Badong in Daro near here was completely razed in a fire today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operation center said a distress call on the fire was received at 3.47pm before despatching a team from the Daro station.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the structure measuring 10 by 20 feet had been 100 per cent destroyed in the fire,” said Bomba.

The firefighting operation ended at 4.30pm. No casualties were reported from the fire.