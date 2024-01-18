Dr Hazland: Curtin’s new Bachelor of Energy in line with state’s green energy drive

MIRI (Jan 18): Curtin University Malaysia’s move to offer the new Bachelor of Energy Engineering programme is in line with the Sarawak government’s strategy in pioneering green energy initiatives in the region, said Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

The Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability said this new programme will go towards ensuring the state has the needed professional workforce to advance the industry in the future.

“Before we start any green energy initiative, it is important for Sarawak to prepare a sufficient professional workforce.

“Those who are trained through this programme will be able to work in CCUS (carbon capture, use and storage), hydrogen, hydro, floating solar, microalgae and biofuel plants,” he said.

Dr Hazland said this in his officiating speech at the International Conference on Green Energy, Computing and Sustainable Technology (GECOST) 2024 held at the university’s campus here yesterday.

Adding on, he said Sarawak is on the right track under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in contributing towards climate change mitigation.

“A very important decision a few years ago by the Premier was not only to contribute towards the mitigation of climate change, but also to create new incomes, new economy and also to increase sources of income (in Sarawak),” he said.

At the event, Dr Hazland also launched two new programmes to be offered at Curtin Malaysia, namely Bachelor of Energy Engineering and Bachelor of Mechatronics Engineering.

Curtin Malaysia pro-vice-chancellor, president and chief executive Prof Simon Leunig in his speech said both programmes have received provisional accreditation from the Engineering Accreditation Council as industry-recognised engineering degrees.

“The accreditation underscores their significance to engineering education and the engineering field in Malaysia, and our commitment to advancing education and research in fields crucial for a sustainable future,” he said.

The text of Leunig’s speech was read by deputy pro vice chancellor Prof Dr Vincent Lee.

On GECOST 2024, Leunig said the conference serves as a platform for participants to share ideas and work on creating energy sustainability.

“Rapid techno-industry growth and changing lifestyles requiring greater energy usage globally – a situation exacerbated by the continued depletion of natural resources and high carbon emissions – call for new approaches to meeting the ever-growing demand for energy.

“Therefore, now more than ever, experts, engineers and researchers in academia, research centres and industry worldwide will need to come together to deliberate at conferences like this, share ideas and collaborate to secure green and clean energy sources, and create more reliable, efficient and sustainable energy technologies for the 21st century.

“As the world seeks innovative approaches to meet the ever growing demand for green and clean energy, I am confident that this conference will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of this field,” he said.

The ceremony also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Curtin Malaysia and Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) for extensive collaboration in academics, research, alumni engagement, exchange programmes, startup incubation, scholarships and more.

Also present at the function were SEB Information & Communication Technology chief digital officer Sim Ko Sin; Curtin Malaysia Office of Research & Development dean Prof Dr Ramasamy Nagarajan; Office of Learning & Teaching dean Prof Dr Tang Fu Ee; Faculty of Engineering & Science dean Prof Dr Tuong Thuy Vu; and Faculty of Engineering and Science External Engagement associate dean Assoc Prof Dr Lim Chye Ing.