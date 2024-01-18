Eastern Field commander: S’wak to have 6 more border control posts

KUCHING (Jan 18): Six new border control posts along the Malaysia-Indonesia border in Sarawak is slated for completion next year, said Eastern Field commander Lt Gen Datuk Mohd Sofi Md Lepi.

He said the addition of these new posts is a strategic initiative to support the Sarawak government’s commitment to strengthening security measures along the border while curbing illegal cross-border activities.

“With a total of 18 existing posts, the overall plan is to enhance and upgrade them according to the blueprint.

“Last year, we completed three posts, and this year, we aim to build seven more, six in Sarawak and one in Sabah,” he told a press conference at the Penrissen Army Camp today.

The posts constructed last year and expected to be completed this year include Kandaie II in Lundu, Tong Nibong in Serian, Melikin Balai Ringin, Nanga San Lubok Antu, Ensawang Lubok Antu, and Pa’ Daleh Bario in Sarawak.

Meanwhile in Sabah, the Felda Selatan post in Kalabakan is also part of this initiative.

Providing further details, Mohd Sofi explained that the construction progress for the Sarawak posts has currently reached six to seven per cent and is expected to be completed as early as June next year.

“The projected completion date depends on the smooth progress of construction, taking into account logistical challenges in transporting equipment to the posts,” he said.

The move comes as part of a broader effort to fortify border control, ensuring the safety and security of the region while thwarting illicit cross-border activities.

Mohd Sofi was speaking to reporters during the reopening ceremony of the Penrissen Army Camp Dayak Market.