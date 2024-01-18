Gerawat: Don’t jump gun on proposed cascading dams

MIRI (Jan 18): The decision whether or not to proceed with the Sarawak government’s proposed cascading dam projects is still subject to a feasibility study which has to be carried out to assess their technical and commercial viability, said Datuk Gerawat Gala.

The Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department assured the concerns and interest of the affected communities will be taken into account to ensure their interests and socioeconomic welfare are taken care of and improved.

“Those reported to be against the building of cascading dams should not jump the gun and start campaigning against the proposal even before the feasibility study is conducted, and even before a final decision is made.

“Wait for the right information to be communicated during the engagement sessions to be conducted and raise your views, concerns and suggestions during these engagement sessions.

“Keep an open mind and be rational instead of getting agitated and emotional prematurely,” said Gerawat, who is Mulu assemblyman.

Gerawat was responding to a report in The Borneo Post on Wednesday where Miri-based civil society organisation SAVE Rivers said it was busy collecting signatures from the local communities for a petition expressing concern about the Tutoh-Apoh cascading dam project, and demanding for the local communities’ interest not to be sidelined in the proposed development.

The petition, currently 500-signature strong, will be directed to the Sarawak Premier’s Office, according to SAVE Rivers.

Gerawat said as part of the feasibility study, the Sarawak government and the implementing agency will engage with the affected communities and will take into consideration their concerns and interests.

The cascading dam concept, he pointed out, is very different from the Bakun, Murum and Baleh hydroelectric dams as it will not create a huge reservoir or flood big land areas.

“The environmental impact will be relatively minimal. There are many countries where cascading dams have been built which have been operating safely with minimal social and environmental impact.”

Gerawat also said the government would consider giving opportunities for the local community to have a share in the cascading dam as a source of revenue for them.

“The government respects the wishes of the people and will not force any development against their wishes,” he said, while stressing that all development planned by the government is for the benefit of the people.

Meanwhile, in response to a call by Senator Abun Sui Anyit that engagement sessions be conducted with the local communities, which was reported in The Borneo Post on the same day, Gerawat said Sarawak Energy Berhad will hold engagements and consultations during which community representatives including non-governmental organisations from the affected areas can make known and forward their views and suggestions.

“As I have already mentioned, the government does take into account the past experience and lessons learnt from the Bakun, Murum and ongoing Baleh dams to ensure that the proposed cascading dams, which is a different approach using different technology, will bring better and greater socioeconomic opportunities and benefit for the local communities.

“The government will give priority to the rights and legitimate interest of the affected local communities in the implementation of the cascading dams,” he said.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had on Sunday said that the state government had received letters of approval from the local communities to build cascading dams along Sungai Belaga, Sungai Gaat and Sungai Tutoh.

He said that the construction of the dams would be carried out by private companies, with the electric cable grid routes provided by Sarawak Energy Berhad.