HDC to build 50 affordable houses in Limbang

MIRI (Jan 18): Sarawak Housing Development Corporation (HDC) will build 50 ‘people-friendly’ housing units in Limbang to cater to the needs of the people there, said its chairman Abdul Yakub Arbi.

He said construction of the housing units has been approved and they will be built near the new Limbang Airport.

“We will also remodel the double-storey housing project at RPR Rangau that has been abandoned to provide more homes in Limbang. This project is crucial to provide affordable housing for the people in the area.

“We also plan to build similar projects in other areas of Sarawak, including Sibu,” he said after visiting the construction site of the Rangau Valley project in Limbang on Monday.

On the Rangau Valley housing project, Abdul Yakub said that a total of 128 units will be built to replace the abandoned double-storey project.

“This RM33.7 million project, at 46.5 per cent completion, should be ready for use in January next year. The initiative was the government’s best approach to address the abandoned RPR Rangau, which has been neglected for more than 10 years.

“The 128 units will be relocated to the new housing area in Rangau Valley after the project is completed,” he added.

According to HDC’s plans, those who are selected will continue keeping up with their housing loan and will not be charged any additional fees.