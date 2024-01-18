Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Bintulu

BINTULU (Jan 18): Heavy rain and strong winds wreaked havoc to several locations here as trees were uprooted and roofs on buildings were blown off.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintulu Zone chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad said they received a distress call about the incident at 2.11pm following the gale.

He said firemen from the Bintulu station were deployed to Iris Garden Apartment at Jalan Sultan Iskandar after the roofs of the building were blown off.

Civil Defence Force (APM) Bintulu officer Capt Mohd Johari Mohd Taufik when contacted said they received several distress calls, where one was of uprooted trees along Jalan Sultan Iskandar here.

He said the teams from APM Bintulu were deployed to the location to clear the fallen trees.

A Facebook post by Bintulu News showed the canopies from Medan Selera SEDC Bintulu were blown away to the compound of a petrol station nearby.