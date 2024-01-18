Home Ministry sec-gen: Name of MMEA’s OPV1 to be announced by PM’s wife soon

KUCHING (Jan 18): The name of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s (MMEA) First Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV1) will be revealed by the Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail soon, said Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Ruji Ubi.

“OPV1 actually has a name but I can’t reveal it. It will be revealed in the near future. The wife of the Prime Minister will announce the name of this OPV1,” he said.

“Although it has yet to be named, OPV1 actually has already started operating since January 2 and was around the west coast of peninsular Malaysia.

“It is purposely built to guard our waters in the South China Sea area and this OPV1 is based in Kuching. With this OPV1, the coast guard will be able to monitor the water near Sarawak and in Sabah in general,” he said.

He hinted the name of the vessel would be a female name.

“Well, everyone knows that the ships and vessels are referred to as she, not he. And it also must be somebody from our leaders,” he added.

The 83-metre long and 13.7-metre-wide vessel, constructed using the Damen 1800 ship design, has the capability of operating at sea for up to 21 days without the need for resupply, and able to reach speeds of up to 21 knots.

The OPV1 is the fifth MMEA vessel operating along the Malaysia waters in the South China Sea area near Sarawak and Sabah.