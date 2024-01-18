Thursday, January 18
Immigration operations net 82 illegal immigrants in Miri

By Jenifer Laeng on Sarawak
Immigration Department personnel check workers at a restaurant during a raid. – Photo from Facebook/Jabatan Imigresen Malaysia Sarawak

MIRI (Jan 18): The Immigration Department arrested 82 illegal immigrants here during operations dubbed ‘Ops Gegar’ and ‘Ops Sapu” on Tuesday.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the department said the raids targeted reflexology centres, entertainment outlets, as well as restaurants suspected of hiring illegal immigrants.

“Overall, through the ‘Ops Gegar’ and ‘Ops Sapu’, a total of 97 individuals were checked, where out of the number, 82 illegal immigrants were arrested.

“They were arrested under Section 51(5)(b) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” said the department.

It also thanked the public for tip-offs that helped the authorities to ensure the country’s rule of law is protected.

Immigration Department personnel raid a reflexology centre. – Photo from Facebook/Jabatan Imigresen Malaysia Sarawak

