Immigration operations net 82 illegal immigrants in Miri

MIRI (Jan 18): The Immigration Department arrested 82 illegal immigrants here during operations dubbed ‘Ops Gegar’ and ‘Ops Sapu” on Tuesday.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the department said the raids targeted reflexology centres, entertainment outlets, as well as restaurants suspected of hiring illegal immigrants.

“Overall, through the ‘Ops Gegar’ and ‘Ops Sapu’, a total of 97 individuals were checked, where out of the number, 82 illegal immigrants were arrested.

“They were arrested under Section 51(5)(b) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” said the department.

It also thanked the public for tip-offs that helped the authorities to ensure the country’s rule of law is protected.