In Belaga, newborn boy found alive in roadside brush

BELAGA (Jan 18): A newborn baby boy was found alive in roadside brush along KM1 Jalan Bukit Jayong, Belaga on Tuesday.

Belaga police chief DSP Jimbai Bala said police were informed of the discovery by members of the public at 4pm.

“Acting on the information, the police rushed to the scene and found a baby still alive, wrapped in cloth,” he said in a statement today.

He said the baby was taken to the Belaga Health Clinic for a check-up.

“Based on the medical examination, the baby boy weighing 2.9kg is believed to have been born less than 24 hours when he was found in good condition,” Jimbai said.

He added the baby has been referred to Bintulu Hospital for further treatment and placed in the Special Care Nursery Unit for monitoring before being referred to the Welfare Department for further action.

“An investigation has been opened under Section 317 of the Penal Code, which carries seven years imprisonment, or a fine, or both upon conviction,” he said.

Jimbai urged members of the public with any information on the baby to contact the Belaga District police headquarters on 086-461318 or investigating officer Insp Junior Majulai on 010-9432942.