In Sibu’s Kg Jeriah, villagers plead for help with yearly flash floods

SIBU (Jan 18): Residents of Kampung Jeriah here are pleading with the authorities to improve the village’s drainage system because it cannot address frequent flooding in the area.

A spokesperson, who only wished to be known as Dewi, said residents are at their wits’ end because of the constant property damage caused by flash floods.

“There have been frequent flash floods for the past three years and the situation has worsened after the project to upgrade Jalan Jeriah Utara.

“My family has lived here for more than 37 years and in the last three years, floods have occurred frequently, causing a lot of losses,” she told The Borneo Post today.

According to her, complaints have been submitted to the authorities concerned but no action has been taken.

“We have complained several times to those in charge such as the village head and elected representative, but until now no solution has been made, even though a joint meeting with the government agency has already been held.

“I hope immediate action is taken because now is the rainy season and floods can happen at any time,” Dewi added.