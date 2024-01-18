Jade Villa Sibu residents claim drainage blocked by neighbour’s reclamation work causing floods

SIBU (Jan 18): Residents of Jade Villa here are claiming that the reclamation work done by a neighbour has blocked drainage in the area and resulted in flooding during the rainy season.

Spokesperson Amylia Abdul Latiff, 43, there was no issue with flooding in the housing area prior to this.

“Before the reclamation work by the landowner, the water from our drains and drains here at Jade Villa never had a problem with flooding,” she told the media.

According to her, the lack of drainage due to the reclamation work was likely not approved by the Public Works Department (JKR) and Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID).

“This has prevented the flow of water from the JKR ditch along Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman and the Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) ditch along the entrance road of the Jade Villa residential area to Sungai Seduan, which is located behind the residential area,” she explained.

She lamented that although complaints have been made to the authorities, nothing has been done to resolve the issue.

“Every time it rains heavily, this area will be flooded.

“We have made several complaints to the authorities but no action has been taken.

“If a car is low, it will not be possible to pass through this area when there is a flood,” she said.

She appealed to the relevant authorities to act against the landowner and ensure water from the area flows unobstructed into Sungai Seduan.