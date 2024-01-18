Lau: Adenan’s contributions to Chinese education in S’wak is his enduring legacy

SIBU (Jan 18): The late chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem’s legacy to Chinese independent schools in Sarawak has continued to inspire the community to develop Chinese education.

Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Board of Management chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, in stating this, said the Chinese community are ever appreciative of Adenan’s efforts and contributions towards the development of Chinese independent schools in the state.

“We asked to see him in his office then to give him the letter of appeal on matters related to Chinese independent schools, to which he did see us and read the letter on the spot,” said Lau.

He said Adenan had asked if there was any help from the government at that time, and thereafter pledged his assistance upon learning of the issues faced by Chinese independent schools.

Lau shared this with Adenan’s widow Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu during her visit to the Chinese Education Hall at Wisma Hua Wen Du Zhong, here yesterday.

“If the government is not helping, he (Adenan) will help. So in 2014, he started giving out grants to 14 Chinese independent schools in Sarawak.

“It started with RM3 million, and for the past two years we have been receiving RM10 million every year,” said Lau.

He also expressed his appreciation for the state’s recognition of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC).

Jamilah, meanwhile, remarked that Adenan had done all this for Sarawak and its people.

“He had always said that only when you love Sarawak, you can protect and take good care of it.

“Those were his very words before he passed away seven years ago. He had really wanted the people to love their state and take good care of it,” she said.

Adding on, Jamilah said she was pleased that Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has continued Adenan’s legacy and initiatives, as well as those of past leaders, in empowering the state and its people.

In reminiscing Adenan’s immense contributions to the state as the fifth chief minister, Jamilah said he had not only fought for Chinese independent schools but also for Sarawak’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“These included the setting up of the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), the construction of Pan Borneo Highway, and toll-free roads, to name a few,” she said.

On the Chinese Education Hall at Wisma Hua Wen Du Zhong, Jamilah hoped that other divisions in the state could emulate this initiative to showcase the development of Chinese independent schools.