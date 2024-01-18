Lee Lam Thye donates RM100,000 to charity from autobiography sales (Video)

MIRI (Jan 18): Activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye has donated about RM100,000 to charitable organisations from the sale of his autobiography ‘Call Lee Lam Thye – Recalling a Lifetime of Service’, which was published in June 2022.

He said proceeds from the book have gone to cover the expenses of those who helped produce it, while the profits have gone to charity.

“So far, I’ve donated about RM100,000 to charity organisations in Peninsular Malaysia, including to Kasih Hospice Foundation (KHF), Pure Life Society, and Malaysia Association for the Blind,” he said during a sharing and autograph session here last night.

‘Call Lee Lam Thye – Recalling a Lifetime of Service’, which is available in English, Chinese, Bahasa Malaysia, and Tamil, chronicles Lee’s journey since becoming an assemblyman at the age of 23, his work, passions, and contributions to nation-building.

The 77-year-old social activist said the book hopes to inspire more Malaysians, especially youths, to serve the people how they can and in their own capacity, especially through voluntary or charity works.

“The more people buy the book, the more I can donate to charity. There are so many charity organisations that are in need of donation in Peninsular Malaysia,” Lee told guests.

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting hosted the session.

“I would like to thank Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye for sharing his journey with us tonight.

“I’ve known him for a long time. He is a very humble, very approachable, very respected politician. Even when he was with the opposition, he never criticised for the sake of criticising,” said Ting.

The Piasau assemblyman also hoped more people can find inspiration from the autobiography.

“Hopefully this year or next year, once we have already read the book, we can welcome you (Lee) back for another sharing session and talk about your journey in the book,” Ting added.

